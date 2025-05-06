New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Special Cell has arrested seven key operatives of a Bihar-based gang which was allegedly behind gold heists worth over 75 kg across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha over the past three years, Delhi Police said Tuesday.

A huge cache of arms, including 14 illegal Glock and Zigana pistols, 12 extra magazines, and 255 live cartridges, was recovered from them, it said.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

"Teams also seized gold jewellery, Rs 3.78 lakh in cash, forged IDs, and an SUV vehicle used in the commission of crimes," Additional CP (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

She said that the gang, headed by jailed mastermind Subodh Singh, had previously executed multiple armed robberies targeting branches of gold financing.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

The group also conducted reconnaissance of more gold loan agencies in neighbouring states, planning further heists before being intercepted by the Special Cell.

Among those arrested is Vikash Kumar alias John Wright, carrying Rs 2 lakh reward on his head announced by Bihar Police.

"On March 24, acting on intelligence, a team apprehended two suspects -- Sakaldeep Paswan (24) and Fantush Kumar (19), both from Bihar -- in Delhi.

"The duo, tasked with receiving an arms consignment meant for criminals in Delhi-NCR, was found in possession of ten Glock pistols, 20 magazines, and 195 live 9mm cartridges. Forged Aadhaar cards and driving licenses bearing fake identities were also recovered," said the Additional CP.

Investigation revealed they were operating under the instructions of Subodh Singh and had recently conducted reconnaissance of gold finance companies in preparation for another robbery in Delhi, the police claimed.

Continuing operation, teams arrested Vikash Kumar alias John Wright, a key gang member, on April 5. A country-made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from him, along with stolen gold jewellery -- five rings and two chains -- linked to the Odisha robbery, they claimed.

Vikash had been absconding since August 2022 and is involved in at least 13 cases, including three major gold robberies amounting to over 75 kilograms loot.

"Further arrests followed on April 8 with the capture of Roshan Kumar (28), wanted in the 2022 Udaipur gold robbery involving 24 kg of gold.

"On April 10, accused Piyush Jaiswal and his brother Yash Anand were arrested from Guwahati in Assam. Police seized additional gold items, electronic gadgets and an SUV car from their rented premises," said the Additional CP Godara.

The operation culminated on April 16 and 20 with the recovery of two Zigana pistols, magazines, and 40 live cartridges from the brother's Delhi hideout.

Cash amounting to Rs 3.78 lakh and another 9mm pistol with 10 cartridges were recovered from the residence of another associate, Rohit in Hajipur in Bihar, leading to his arrest.

She said that investigations unearthed that the gang, operational since 2022, executed high-stakes armed robberies targeting gold finance companies.

Subodh Singh, currently in jail, coordinated each heist and assigned specific roles to his trusted operatives. The gold looted from branches of gold finance in Udaipur, Katni and Sambalpur was later routed through members like Yash Anand, who helped launder the loot and arranged logistics, including arms procurement and hideouts.

Sakaldeep Paswan was involved in at least 10 cases, including the January 2025 Sambalpur gold robbery (27 kg gold, Rs 5 lakh cash).

He also played a role in the escape of gang member Prince from police custody in 2024.

Fantush Kumar, a juvenile delinquent turned career criminal with seven cases, was part of the 2022 Udaipur heist where 24 kg gold and Rs 11 lakh were looted.

Vikash Kumar alias John Wright, with 13 criminal involvements, was a central figure in the 2022 Udaipur and Katni heists and the 2025 Sambalpur robbery.

Piyush Jaiswal was involved in nine cases and entered crime via drug abuse and snatching.

Yash Anand, who has three cases against him,, was responsible for managing logistics, storing loot and sheltering gang members in Delhi, the police alleged.

Roshan Kumar, wanted in the Udaipur robbery of 2022, is under arrest.

Police said that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)