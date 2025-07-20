Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 20 (ANI): In a major push towards infrastructure development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that seven new bypass roads have been proposed across the state to ease traffic and enhance connectivity.

CM Saha reiterated the government's commitment on Saturday to linking all district and subdivision headquarters, as well as unconnected habitations, to national highways via double-lane roads.

Also Read | West Bengal Rape Case: IIM-Calcutta Student, Accused of Sexual Assault, Granted Bail.

CM Saha made these remarks while addressing the National Seminar on Infrastructure Development in the North-East Region of India, held at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala.

He highlighted the government's long-term infrastructure vision, asserting that robust infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth and regional empowerment.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Meets PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi (See Pics).

"Without infrastructure, nothing can be achieved. Roads, highways, airports, water supply, and urban infrastructure play a key role in industrial growth, service expansion, and social welfare," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the state has undertaken numerous transformative initiatives in the past seven years that have significantly improved its socio-economic landscape.

Saha revealed that a 449 km ring road has been proposed for Agartala under the Bharatmala scheme. The alignment includes the Agartala Bypass from Khayerpur to Amtali, an Eastern Bypass from Lembuchara to Khayerpur, and a Western Bypass connecting Lembuchara to Amtali. Flyover construction is also on the cards, with the Radhanagar to IGM Hospital flyover to be undertaken in the first phase.

The seven new bypass roads are proposed at Kumargarh, Dhanpur, Manu, Ambassa, Teliamura, Ranirbazar, and Jirania, all key towns where national highways currently run through congested areas.

"In the previous budget, over Rs7,000 crore was allocated specifically for infrastructure development," he added.

Tripura CM provided detailed statistics on Tripura's existing road infrastructure, stating that the total Public Works Department (PWD) road length in the state is 10,618.423 kilometres. This includes 1,057 kilometres of state highways, 171 kilometres of major district roads, 483 kilometres of other district roads, 1,167 kilometres of urban roads, and 7,740 kilometres of village roads.

The national highway network in the state spans 923 kilometres, out of which 509 kilometres have already been upgraded to double-lane roads with paved shoulders. Additionally, four more national highways covering a total distance of 229 kilometres have been declared in principle.

Plans are in place to upgrade the entire 1,057 km of state highways to double-lane roads, he added.

Highlighting Tripura's strategic importance, CM Saha said, "The northeastern region is India's powerhouse with massive hydropower, petroleum, and gas potential. Tripura, sharing borders with Bangladesh, can serve as a vital gateway to Southeast Asia."

He also mentioned the nearing completion of the Light House Project, and construction of the Unity Mall and several high-rise departmental buildings, aimed at modernising Tripura's urban landscape.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Engineer Chinmay Debnath, Engineer O.P. Goel, Indian Building Congress President Engineer Rajiv Dabbrama, PWD Chief Engineer Engineer Shyamlal Bhowmik, and other senior officials and stakeholders in the infrastructure sector. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)