Ranchi, Jun 18 (PTI) Multiple flights to and fro the Ranchi airport were cancelled on Wednesday due to inclement weather, officials said.

Birsa Munda Airport Director R R Maurya said at least four flights were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The cancelled flights include an Air India Express flight on the Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi sector, and three IndiGo flights – Delhi-Ranchi-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Ranchi and Ranchi-Shamshabad.

The Met Department has issued a ‘red' alert (heavy to extremely heavy rainfall) for several districts, including Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum for Wednesday, while the same has been sounded for Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega for Thursday.

Airport authorities advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates and rescheduling options.

