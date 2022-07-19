Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Several districts of Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest rainfall of 203, a weather department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota and Rajsamand districts.

Also Read | Swavlamban 2022: Varuna, Drone That Can Carry Human, Unveiled in Presence of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Light to moderate rain was witnessed at some places of west Rajasthan.

Bagidora of Banswara recorded 180 mm rainfall, followed by 150 mm each in Nimbahera and Kesarpura, 120 mm each in Sajjangarh and Dug, and 110 mm each in Shergarh, Badesar and Garhi, and 100 mm in Danpur of Banswara, the meteorological department said.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak in India: Top Scientist Asks Not To Panic, Says Situation 'Very Much Controlled'.

Various other places recorded 10 to 90 mm rainfall during this period. The department spokesperson said that from Tuesday morning till 5.30 pm, 10.5 mm rain was recorded in Sirohi, 10 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 8 mm in Bhilwara, 3.3 mm in Barmer, 2.5 mm in Tonk, 2 mm in Dungarpur and 1.5 mm in Banswara.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)