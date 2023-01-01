New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Greeting people on New Year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged them to shed barriers, rekindle the values of tolerance and compassion and reclaim the ideals of an inclusive society.

He also urged Congress workers to remain united and help make every Indian believe that the party is a vehicle in realising the dreams and aspirations of a secular, progressive and liberal India.

"On the joyous occasion of New Year, I convey my best wishes to fellow Indians. It is time to shed the barriers which divide us and rekindle in ourselves the values of love, compassion, tolerance and fraternity," he said in his New Year message.

"This is the time to unify each aspiration and reinforce the civilisational ideals that bind us together. Let us reclaim the ideas and ideals of an inclusive society where peace and harmony prevail," the Congress chief said.

To the Congress cadre, Kharge said, let this be the year that "we work hard to raise the voice of every Indian, especially the weakest.

"The onus is on us to save our Constitution and Democratic ethos. Let us be united and preserve our shared values, envisioned by our forefathers."

"Every Indian should feel that Congress is the medium and vehicle in realising their dreams and aspirations of a secular, progressive and liberal India. Congress has always stood for India, and we need to strengthen this ideological bond and invaluable relationship," the Congress president said.

"Let us resolve to make the year 2023 - a year in which every Indian comes together and strengthens the bonds of amity and brotherhood," he also said in his message while urging the people to shed hatred and unite India.

