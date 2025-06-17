New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will pay a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Wednesday, during which he is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, official sources said.

Shekhawat is also scheduled to visit many ancient temples located in the Union Territory such as Kheer Bhawani Temple, Martand Surya Temple, as well as Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in Anantnag district, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Baby Dies After Swallowing Beedi Thrown by Father in Mangaluru, Mother Files Complaint Against Husband for Negligence.

His official visit comes nearly two months after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

A day after the terror attack, Shekhawat had said that he and his office were in "continuous touch" with the chief secretary and the tourism secretary of the UT and keeping an eye on the situation.

Also Read | Kanchan Kumari Murder Case: Akal Takht Granthi Head Defends Killing of Social Media Influencer 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi', Says 'Appropriate Action Taken for Promoting Vulgarity'.

He had asserted that his ministry would do the best to "minimise the dent" on tourism in J&K in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Some people with nefarious intentions tried to again "incite separatism and terrorism" in the Valley, the tourism minister had said. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)