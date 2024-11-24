Shiv Sena MLAs Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As Maharashtra CM, Says State Minister Deepak Kesarkar

A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls, Deepak Kesarkar met Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Agency News PTI| Nov 24, 2024 09:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Shiv Sena MLAs Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As Maharashtra CM, Says State Minister Deepak Kesarkar
Deepak Kesarkar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, November 24: Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue to work as the chief minister of Maharashtra, state minister and party leader Deepak Kesarkar said on Sunday. A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls, Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters. He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis ass="left_wrap">

Shiv Sena MLAs Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As Maharashtra CM, Says State Minister Deepak Kesarkar

A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls, Deepak Kesarkar met Eknath Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Agency News PTI| Nov 24, 2024 09:09 PM IST
A+
A-
Shiv Sena MLAs Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As Maharashtra CM, Says State Minister Deepak Kesarkar
Deepak Kesarkar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, November 24: Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue to work as the chief minister of Maharashtra, state minister and party leader Deepak Kesarkar said on Sunday. A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls, Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters. He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue. Ajit Pawar To Replace Eknath Shinde As Next Maharashtra CM? NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Replies.

"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency. Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections. Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Election Commission Submits Gazette, Notification of Poll Results to State Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the chief minister's post, saying leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together. On Sunday, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Fadnavis. "Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Deepak Kesarkar Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM Shiv Sena MLAs
You might also like
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Victory Margin Lowest at 162 for AIMIM Candidate Mufti Mohammad Ismail, 208 for Congress' Nana Patole
Politics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Victory Margin Lowest at 162 for AIMIM Candidate Mufti Mohammad Ismail, 208 for Congress' Nana Patole
Sena vs 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
Politics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Victory Margin Lowest at 162 for AIMIM Candidate Mufti Mohammad Ismail, 208 for Congress' Nana Patole
Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde’s Party Defeats Uddhav Thackeray's Outfit in 36 Constituencies, Loses in 14 in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Politics

Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde’s Party Defeats Uddhav Thackeray's Outfit in 36 Constituencies, Loses in 14 in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Landslide Victory for MahaYuti, BJP Secures More Seats Than Combined MVA’s Tally
Politics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Landslide Victory for MahaYuti, BJP Secures More Seats Than Combined MVA’s Tally
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Surges Ahead of Uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP
Politics

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Surges Ahead of Uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP
IPL Auction 2025 Live
Politics

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Surges Ahead of Uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP
IPL Auction 2025 Live

Atharva Taide

Sold IconSold To

SRH SRH

Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
JioCinema
500K+ searches
KL Rahul
500K+ searches
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
500K+ searches
Devdutt Padikkal
200K+ searches
Virat Kohli
200K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel