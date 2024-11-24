Shiv Sena MLAs Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As Maharashtra CM, Says State Minister Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai, November 24: Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue to work as the chief minister of Maharashtra, state minister and party leader Deepak Kesarkar said on Sunday. A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls, Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters. He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue. Ajit Pawar To Replace Eknath Shinde As Next Maharashtra CM? NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Replies.

"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency. Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections. Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Election Commission Submits Gazette, Notification of Poll Results to State Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the chief minister's post, saying leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together. On Sunday, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Fadnavis. "Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.

