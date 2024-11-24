Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): As the results for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections conclude with Mahayuti set to come to power once again, Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde's faction will hold its legislative party meeting on Sunday to formally elect their leader. The meeting will happen in the Taj Lands End Hotel in the evening.

Of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti won 231 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra. Earlier on Saturday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it a "record-breaking victory" for the alliance.

Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde said, "This is the record-breaking victory of Mahayuti. We are thankful to the whole of Maharashtra...We removed all the obstacles created by the MVA during their governance.."

In celebration, Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders showed victory signs and exchanged sweets as they prepared to form the government. Emphasising that their government represents the "common man", Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. In a symbolic gesture, he redefined "CM" to mean "Common Man" instead of "Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that people have given their mandate and people have accepted Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.

"People have given their mandate and people have accepted Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar has got the legitimacy of NCP," Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

Celebrations were also held at the BJP office in Mumbai with visuals showing Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, preparing jalebi after sweeping the Maharashtra polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti is on course to a landslide victory.

Mahayuti won 231 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won or is leading on 50 seats. (ANI)

