New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has told the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) that the glorious contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji should be given an extensive coverage in textbooks.

The minister said Shivaji's exemplary life and legacy is a beacon of inspiration for current and future generations and should find its rightful place in textbooks.

The information was shared by Pradhan himself after his meeting with Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse.

"Had productive discussions on various aspects of NEP and its implementation particularly towards strengthening the school education ecosystem in Maharashtra as well as ways to help young children achieve their full development potential," Pradhan said in a post on X.

"Informed the minister that I have directed @ncert to provide extensive coverage of glorious contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour and unparalleled contributions in textbooks. His exemplary life and legacy is a beacon of inspiration for current and future generations and it should find its rightful place in our textbooks," he added.

