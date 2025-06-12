Shillong, Jun 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed shock over the crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The London-bound flight, with 242 passengers and cabin crew on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport in the afternoon.

Taking to X, Sangma posted, "Shocked and saddened by the tragic accident of the Air India flight going from Ahmedabad to London."

"Our prayers are with all the family members of passengers who were on board the aircraft," he added.

