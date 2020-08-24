New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday withdrew his tweet in which he had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, and said the former party chief had informed him personally that he had never made the "colluding with the BJP" remark.

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution among other changes.

As the CWC meeting was underway on Monday and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the letter writers, Sibal tweeted, "Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government.

"Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!"

Sibal said a little later that he was withdrawing the tweet.

"Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my twee," he said.

Sibal then deleted his earlier tweet in which he had hit out at Gandhi.

Tagging Sibal's earlier tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it.

"Please don't be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting & hurting each other and the Congress," Surjewala tweeted.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said a section of media is "wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP- 'let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP'".

