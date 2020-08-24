Panaji, August 24: The health condition of Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik deteriorated after his oxygen saturation level dropped on Monday morning. Naik had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 12 and was being treated for the infection at the private hospital in Goa. According to Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Naik has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Panaji for the last 10 days.

Sawant added saying that a team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will visit Goa and see if Naik should be shifted to Delhi for further treatment. "From today morning his oxygen saturation has dropped. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will come here & decide on whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment", Sawant was quoted by ANI.

Here's the tweet:

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is admitted to Manipal Hospital for last 10 days. From today morning his oxygen saturation has dropped. A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi will come here & decide on whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment: Goa CM Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/TPFoCDN0Xc — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

On August 12, Naik had informed people that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had asked people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the infection. "I underwent COVID-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation," Naik tweeted.

On August 17, Naik was administered plasma therapy and put on high-flow nasal oxygen as part of the treatment for coronavirus. Doctors at the hospital had said that he was responding well to the treatment. "He is being treated by doctors from the Goa Medical College and Manipal Hospital. His treatment is being monitored in close coordination with AIIMS, Delhi," the statement said.

