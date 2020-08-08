Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Two sisters, aged 26 and 20, allegedly died of suicide by coming under a goods train running between Erraguntla to Kadapa on Friday night, Kadapa Railway Station Sub-Inspector said.

The girls identified as Swetha and Sai Preethi lay down on the railway tracks while the goods train ran over them. The incident took place at 9:30 pm last night.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat On Two-Day Bhopal Visit From Tomorrow, Will Meet RSS Functionaries to Discuss COVID-19 Relief Work: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Sub-Inspector Raraju said that the siblings were reportedly traumatised by the alleged suicide of their father Babul Reddy (53) earlier on Friday.

The family resided in YMR colony in Proddutur Town.

Also Read | Mumbai Snake Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Russell Viper Rescued From Kalyan Area, Watch Video.

"Babul Reddy' s elder daughter Swetha has married to one Suresh Kumar Reddy a year ago. The family got to know that Suresh had falsely claimed to be a software engineer and Swetha left her husband almost six months ago. Over the past few days, Babul was involved in efforts to reunite Swetha with her husband but she and her mother and sister Sai Preethi were against it," sub-inspector Raraju said.

The police official said that Reddy, apparently hurt by this, allegedly took his life by hanging himself at an open place in the outskirts of Proddutur town on Friday." He had also made a selfie video before suicide in which he held his son-in-law (Suresh) responsible for his suicide," the sub-inspector said.

The police official further said that the girl's family, mother and two sisters, had been deeply shocked by this incident.

"The two girls and mother went to Erraguntla railway station where the girls leaving their mother alone at the station walked on the track towards Kadapa. At around 9.37 PM, a goods train hit the girls who lay down on the tracks," he said.

The train driver, according to the police official, said that in the darkness he had mistaken the girls for wild boars which usually come on to the track.

After a post-mortem of the deceased at the RIMS hospital Kadapa the bodies were handed over to the relatives on Saturday.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the law, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)