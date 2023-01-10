Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attempting to show him in a negative light through a book titled 'Siddu Nija Kanasugalu' (The Real Dreams of Siddaramaiah), which is critical of the former CM.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Tuesday, staged a protest against the proposed launch of the book by BJP workers.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Jumps into Well with Two Minor Sons in Lalitpur, Youngest Dies.

The book was scheduled to be launched yesterday (Monday) by the BJP workers in Bengaluru's Town Hall area. The event was reportedly cancelled after KPCC members and Siddaramaiah supporters protested against the launch on the site.

"I believe in the politics of debate and dialogue. This is what the Legislature is for. You (BJP) cut short the session without having the courage to debate there. Outside the street, you tie up with hired writers and make up stories about me. Is this your culture (referring to BJP Karnataka)?"

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Elevation of Seven Judicial Officers, Two Advocates as Judges of Different High Courts.

"I am always ready for a public debate on our government's achievements. Let BJP leaders fix the place and time and call me. Don't sell your dignity by just lying and photoshopping happiness," he added.

"Leaders of BJP in Karnataka state do not have the courage to face me or the Congress party politically. Publish a hundred books about our government's failures, I don't care. I can't even stop it. But I will not let you distort my image," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said when he took oath as the Chief Minister, he dreamed of making Karnataka free from hunger, illiteracy, sickness and unemployment.

"I made those dreams come true by fulfilling 158 promises in the party manifesto," Siddaramaiah added.

"BJP is making false accusations against me day and night," he added.

"When there is no achievement to speak of, the opposition leaders use the weapon of cheap tricks which is nothing but an evil tactic used by BJP," KPCC tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

"By launching the book defaming the former CM of Karnataka, BJP is merely doing silly politics. We demand the authorities to stop the launch of the book," Congress workers demanded.

KPCC working president R. Ramalinga Reddy, along with Siddaramaiah and Congress supporters were present at the protest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)