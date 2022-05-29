New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday took a potshot at the Aam Adami Party government in Punjab for withdrawing security of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead today, along with 424 people, and said that providing security should not be based on personal likes and dislikes.

Calling for a 'need-based decision' over providing security, Abdullah said these days security seems to be 'a reward for loyalty'.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah said, "There is a reason why security provided to people should be based on an objective threat assessment and not based on personal likes and dislikes. These days security seems to be a reward for loyalty rather than an objective, need-based decision #moosewala."

However, as per the Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra, Moose Wala had four Punjab Police commandos, out of which two were taken back, "but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today."

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the ongoing law and order situation in the state.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also demanded an FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over "negligence of chief ministerial duties" and urged the Union Home Ministery to order an inquiry into the matter.

Amid political backlash over revoking the security of Moose Wala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to all to "stay calm". Expressing shock over the death of the singer, the Punjab CM said that the culprits will not be spared.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

Moose Wala who joined Congress in December last year, was shot at in Punjab's Mansa today and was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Born on June 17, 1993, Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, belonged to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district. The singer was widely known for his gangster raps and held a degree in electrical engineering. He learned music during his college days and after completing his education, he moved to Canada. (ANI)

