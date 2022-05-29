Nagpur, May 29: A 74-year-old woman died in Nagpur after she mistook pesticide for cough syrup and drank it, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Dead: From Punjabi Singing to Politics, A Look at The Life And Times of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

Nagobai Vijay Koku, a resident of Old Babulkheda, had been ailing for the past few days, the Ajni police station official said.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjabi Singer Was on the Radar of Gangster Goldy Brar for Long Time.

"She drank pesticide mistaking it for cough syrup on May 21 and died on Sunday morning in a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)