New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A delegation of Sikh industrialists called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today and detailed discussions were held on various issues including industrial development, investment opportunities and social collaboration in the state.

The delegation comprised prominent Sikh industrialists from diverse sectors such as automobiles, textiles, agriculture, IT, and food processing. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while interacting with the delegation, shared information about the state government's policies and initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and creating new employment opportunities, according to a Haryana government release.

The Sikh industrialists commended the government's efforts in supporting the business community and fostering a positive environment for entrepreneurship. They also expressed a keen interest in boosting investments and suggested that some procedures for setting up industries should be simplified so that small and medium entrepreneurs could also benefit. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the state government is committed to continuously enhancing the "Ease of Doing Business" framework.

The meeting also touched on social welfare initiatives, skill development programmes, and employment-oriented training for the youth. The delegation appreciated the government's progressive approach and expressed confidence that Haryana will continue to advance both in industrial growth and social harmony. (ANI)

