Chaten (Sikkim) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a major relief operation, all stranded tourists have been successfully evacuated from Chaten, one of the worst-hit areas in North Sikkim, following recent landslides and flash floods. Mangan District Collector Anant Jain confirmed the evacuation on Friday.

DC Anant Jain praised the joint efforts of the district administration, military, paramilitary forces, and local communities for their swift and coordinated response. "Our priority was to ensure the safety of every stranded individual. We thank the Indian Air Force and all ground teams for their relentless service," Jain said.

The final phase of the operation involved Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters airlifting the remaining 63 tourists from Chaten on Thursday, with follow-up sorties resuming on Friday morning as weather conditions improved. The operation was carried out in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and local administration.

Earlier in the week, more than 1,600 tourists were rescued by road from Lachung and Lachen valleys in a massive ground operation led by DC Jain. The tourists, including several elderly individuals and children, were safely escorted through challenging terrain and intermittent weather disturbances.

While tourist evacuations have concluded successfully, the situation remains tense in the region following a devastating landslide that struck Chaten on June 3, impacting military installations in the area. The Indian Army has confirmed the deaths of three soldiers, with four others injured. Search operations continue for other personnel who are still reported missing.

The rescue teams are navigating treacherous terrain and unstable weather to recover the missing soldiers and provide support to affected units.

BRO teams are working tirelessly to restore road connectivity, particularly at Dedkola and other damaged stretches near Chungthang. Officials estimate it may take another 2-3 days for critical routes to become fully operational.

Authorities have issued advisories restricting civilian movement beyond Chungthang until safety and accessibility are guaranteed.

A rescuer from the army, who remains deployed at the spot of the landslide in Chatten that occurred on June 1, said that nine personnel have died in the incident. He added that the area had witnessed incessant rainfall from May 30, leading to a massive landslide.

The missing include Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary, Sepoy Sainudheen PK, Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd), wife of Lieutenant Colonel Sandhu, and their daughter Amayra Sandhu.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred late Thursday night near the Army Hospital at Theng in North Sikkim, damaging a vehicle. However, no casualties have been reported.

Speaking about the situation, Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, CS Rao, said, "There was an apprehension among tourists and travel agents about the present situation in the Chungthang subdivision of the North Sikkim district, which is totally cut off. We are not issuing permits for tourists to visit Lachen and Lachung. But beyond that, there are more than 200 tourist destinations in Sikkim... There has been no change in our state's tourist flow..."

He further added, "This morning, we evacuated 65 tourists from Lachung... Another 63 tourists are stranded in Lachung. We will evacuate them tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, we will complete the total evacuation process from Lachung..." (ANI)

