Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], October 5 (ANI): Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next kin of COVID-19 warriors who died due to the virus.

The two deceased identified as Basanti Sundas, a worker at STNM Hospital and Dil Kumar Rai, a Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) jawan.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) of Sikkim, Sundas and Rai passed away recently due to coronavirus infection in the state.

"Hon'ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Ganga Prasad (@Governor_Sikkim) has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next kin of Late Basanti Sundas, (ANS), STNM Hospital, and Late Dil Kumar Rai, IRBn Jawan who passed away recently due to coronavirus infection. #COVIDWARRIORS," IPRD tweeted.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of Sikkim, 17 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 46. (ANI)

