Gangtok, Apr 22 (PTI) A record single-day rise of 124 COVID-19 cases in Sikkim on Thursday pushed the states coronavirus caseload to 6,970, an official said.

Sikkim's IEC member Sonam Bhutia said, East Sikkim registered 107 positive cases followed by 14 in North Sikkim and three in South Sikkim.

Sikkim has 640 active cases, while 152 patients have migrated to other states and 6,041 people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old woman, who had comorbidities, died due to COVID-19 taking the coronavirus death toll in Sikkim to 137, Bhutia said.

Till now, 89,211 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Sikkim, including 653 samples in the past 24 hours.

