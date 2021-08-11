Gangtok, Aug 11 (PTI) Sikkim reported 157 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, as per the Health Department.

West Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 81, followed by 47 in East Sikkim, 26 in South Sikkim and three in North Sikkim.

The state at present has 2,543 active cases, while 278 patients have migrated out.

So far, 24,995 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Sikkim has so far reported 28,175 cases and 359 deaths.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,251 samples in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-positivity rate was 12.5 per cent.

