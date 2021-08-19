Gangtok, Aug 19 (PTI) At least 94 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 29,075, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 364 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 37 were reported from East Sikkim, 31 from West Sikkim, 21 from South Sikkim and five from North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 1,806 active cases, while 26,626 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.5 per cent.

At least 279 COVID patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted 2,22,251 sample tests for COVID-19, including 819 since Wednesday.

