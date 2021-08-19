Srinagar, August 19: An activist of Apni Party was shot dead by militants on Thursday in J&K's Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said Ghulam Hassan Lone, an activist of Apni Party, was shot dead in Devsar area of Kulgam. Muharram 2021: Hundreds of Muslims Attend Procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

"Militants fired at him from close range. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed. "A manhunt has been started to trace the assailants," a source said.

