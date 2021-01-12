Gangtok, Jan 12 (PTI) Sikkim reported seven more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's caseload to 5,996, an official said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim registered six cases and South Sikkim accounted for one, state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The state currently has 313 active cases, and 5,459 patients have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

Ninety-five others have migrated out, while 129 have succumbed to the infection, he said

East Sikkim has logged the maximum number of COVID-19 cases so far at 4,549 followed by South Sikkim at 962, West Sikkim at 341 and North Sikkim at 49.

At least 190 samples have been tested since Monday evening, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 71,032, Bhutia added.

