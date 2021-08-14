Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 14 (ANI): Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday released guppy fish, who feed on mosquito larvae, in different parts of the city to combat dengue.

'It's a programme jointly with the forest department and the government of West Bengal. We have released around two lakh guppy fish in different parts of the city to destroy the mosquitoes larvae. More than six lakh fish will be released in future to eradicate the larvae and the problem of mosquitoes and combat dengue," said Gautam Deb, Chairman, Board of Administrators, SMC while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths for Third Consecutive Day, Reports 50 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

"The dengue is mostly seen in the urban cities than the rural cities, but we are combating this thing under the leadership of UDA department and health and family department of the state who have been conducting surveys," Deb said.

"We have taken many precautionary measures and the situation is controlled for now," he further added. (ANI)

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Be Launched in India on August 20: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)