Samsung recently launched its new-generation foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, for the global market during its Galaxy Unpacked event. However, the company didn't reveal the availability details of the phones for India. In the latest development, the South Korean technology brand may launch Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India later next week. The company is collaborating with Bollywood Diva Alia Bhatt for the launch of the next-gen foldable phones. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Samsung dropped hints for the same via its official Twitter account and explicitly didn't reveal the launch date. However, the brand replied to the actor by saying, special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!’

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 already have been listed on Flipkart and Amazon micro pages confirming their availability on both the marketplaces. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched earlier this week alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2. As of now, it remains under wraps whether the accessories will also be announced in the country on August 20, 2021. The former is priced at $ 1,799 and the latter costs $999.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a 6.3-inch external AMOLED display whereas the secondary screen measures 7.6-inches. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, which can be folded vertically. It also boasts a dual-tone back panel which also gets a 1.9-inch sAMOLED display. Additionally, both phones get a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also compatible with S-Pen.

Say no more @aliaa08! We welcome you to #TeamGalaxy. A special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!#GalaxyZFold3 #GalaxyZFlip3 #collab — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 13, 2021

For photography, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a triple rear camera module, which consists of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 12MP zoom lens. It also gets a 10MP punch-hole camera on the outer display, whereas the one offered on the interior screen is a 4MP under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 only gets a dual-camera module. It includes a 12MP wide-angle shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 10MP snapper accommodation in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calls. Both the phones are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a 4,400mAh battery unit with support for 25W fast charging, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 uses a 3,300mAh battery along with 15W fast charging. They boot on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

