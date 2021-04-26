New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening received 64 refilled oxygen cylinders, which are used while transporting critically ill COVID patients, after waiting for three days, officials said.

Earlier, hospital sources had said that it was on beg and borrow mode.

The SGRH has just received 64 refilled oxygen cylinders, an official of the hospital said at 4.20 pm.

The hospital had also received 10 tonnes of liquid oxygen around 11.40 am.

In the morning, the medical facility said it had 4,000 cubic metres of oxygen left which would last for eight hours.

The hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used while moving extremely sick COVID patients in case of emergency which is happening quite frequently now, an official said.

"All the cylinders were sent three days ago to different locations for emergency refill. For the last three days our staff is camping there but to no avail," he had said.

The official added the elite hospital was on "beg and borrow" mode.

"The hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to empty quickly," a source had said, adding that it was getting extremely difficult and risky to shift patients.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metre liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic meter per day.

By 11.40 am, a tanker with 10 tonnes of oxygen was sent from Jindal Steel plant in Rourkela by industrialist Naveen Jindal for the hospital, it said.

The vehicle took more than 48 hours to reach the hospital.

It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its "sickest" patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

