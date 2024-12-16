New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma and industrialist Sana Sathish Babu, took oath as members of the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

BJP's Sharma and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Babu were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh respectively last week.

Also Read | Drug Bust in Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar Police Arrest 2 Involved in Drug Trafficking During Naka Checking at Barthana Bund.

TDP's Beeda Mastan Rao and BJP's Ryaga Krishnaiah were also among those who took oath on Monday. Both of them were elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh.

BJP's Sujeet Kumar and TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee, who was elected from West Bengal, also took oath.

Also Read | Jharkhand High Court Grants Relief to CM Hemant Soren in ED Summons Case, Exempts Him From Personal Appearance in Ranchi Court Until January 16, 2025.

The newly elected MPs signed the members' register and greeted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)