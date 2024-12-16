Srinagar, December 16: Continuing its stringent crackdown on drug trafficking, Srinagar Police has arrested two drug peddlers involved in the trafficking of narcotic substances and recovered substantial quantities of contraband substances from their possession, an official statement said on Monday.

Police said that during a naka checking at Barthana Bund, their team intercepted an Alto vehicle with the accused persons on board, who have been identified as Asif Ahmad Sheikh and Arif Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Babapora Barthana. "During the search, a substantial quantity of contraband substances was recovered from their possession," police said. An FIR has been registered and both the accused persons have been arrested. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

Police said that the two accused persons are hard-core drug peddlers engaged in large-scale narcotic trafficking among the youth. Notably, one of the accused persons Arif Ahmad Sheikh, was previously involved in another case "During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the accused person namely Asif Ahmad Sheikh had constructed a double-storeyed house at Babapora Barthana from the proceeds of illegal narcotics trade.

The said property has been seized under the provisions of Section 68 of the NDPS Act, with intimation to the competent authority for further legal action," the statement added. "Srinagar police appeals to the public to report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities they may witness in their surroundings. You can reach out to the nearest police station or call 112 to share information," the statement said. Indian Coast Guard Seizes Record 6,016 Kg of Methamphetamine in High-stakes Andaman Sea Operation.

"Tackling the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility and we urge everyone to support the police in this vital effort to protect our society. Rest assured, the police are committed to taking strict and lawful action against those involved in such activities. Together, we can create a safer, drug-free community," the statement added.

