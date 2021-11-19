Silchar (Assam), Nov 19 (PTI) The sixth Northeast Green Summit ended here with experts from different fields making a number of recommendations for harnessing the economic potential of eco services, biodiversity and wildlife conservation in the northeast region and using sustainable technologies in a post-Covid world.

The recommendations also stressed the need for a proper policy to increase green space in urban areas and to check wildlife trade.

These recommendations will be summed up and handed over to the Assam government, Sivaji Bandyopadhyay, director of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Silchar said while addressing a gathering on the concluding day of the three-day summit on Thursday.

The theme of the Northeast Green Summit this year was 'Greening after COVID: Regional cooperation, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

The summit is aimed at raising awareness about the rich and diverse natural habitat, biodiversity and cultural heritage of north India.

During the summit, a number of panel discussions saw experts exchange views on different topics like community forest resources and wildlife conservation.

One of the sessions underlined the need for sustainable technological solutions to decompose masks and other accessories being used during the COVID-19 pandemic, while another pointed to the "lack of political will" to save the environment by strictly enforcing laws.

Another session highlighted the urgent need for wildlife conservation in Assam's Barak Valley, which is home to 550 species of birds and 100 species of mammals.

The Barak Valley includes districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey was the chief guest at the event. Forest ministers of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh Parimal Suklabaidya, Awangbow Newmai and Mama Natung, respectively, also attended the event.

Choubey warned against disturbing nature.

"If we disturb nature, it will not forgive us," he said.

Suklabaidya said that people do not value something that is available free of cost.

"This is why we don't realise what we are doing to the environment," he said.

The recommendations also called for involving the youth as stakeholders in the protection of biodiversity so that their future is secured.

