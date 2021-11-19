Prime Minister Narendra Modi Paid his tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Check out the tweet here:

I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).