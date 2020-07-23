Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) Contrary to the usual practice of dismantling the three gigantic chariots after the annual Rath Yatra, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is contemplating to preserve them this year.

The chariots were used by Lord Balabdara, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath for the annual 9-day sojourn to Shree Gundicha Temple from the Sri Mandir, the 12th-century main shrine.

Also Read | Air India Approves Scheme for Sending Employees on Leave Without Pay, Duration May Range from 6 Months to 5 Years.

A discussion in this regard was held with servitors and carpenters who constructed the three wooden chariots within a record time during the pandemic, said the Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar.

"We have set up a technical committee to guide the administration on how to preserve the chariots and keep the wooden structures safe from insects," he said.

Also Read | Cabinet Minister in MP Govt Who Attended Last Rites of Lalji Tandon's Final Rites Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Every year the chariots are dismantled after the Rath Yatra festival and the wood is used in the temple kitchen. But this year, the SJTA is planning to conserve the three chariots at the museum being constructed at Jagannath Ballav, the Lords garden.

The SJTA chief administrator said a directive has already been issued to shift the chariots to the premises of Jagannath Ballav.

Lord Jagannaths chariot called 'Nandighosh', is the tallest one of 45-feet high with 16 wheels, while Lord Balabhadra's 'Taladhwaja' is 44-feet high with 14 wheels. Their sister Devi Subhadra's chariot 'Darpadalana' is 43-feet high and has 12 wheels.

The SJTA had earlier decided to document this years Rath Yatra in view of its massive arrangements made amidst the pandemic and COVID-19 scare. This year, the festival was held in absence of devotees while the servitors pulled the chariots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)