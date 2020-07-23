New Delhi, July 23: A day after announcing the pay cut for cockpit and cabin crew, Air India on Thursday approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay (LWP). The term for LWP can range from six months to two years, which can be extended up to five years, said the national airliner.

Informing about the latest development, Air India said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from 6 months to 2 years which can be extended up to 5 years." Air India Slashes Allowances of All Employees by 40 Percent, Here's List of Reduced Allowances.

The Air India administration even stated that they have constituted a committee for 'identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources'. The national airliner said, "Air India has constituted a committee for 'identification of redundant/surplus manpower resources'." The Committee has been asked to submit its report to the regional director’s office by August 11, 2020, for review.

Here's what Air India said:

Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for a time period ranging from 6 months to 2 years which can be extended up to 5 years. https://t.co/G5aGvh3n7R — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, AI announced to cut the pay of its cockpit and cabin crew by about 40 per cent, with effect from April 1, 2020. However, the crew member stated that the cut is almost 85 per cent. Those employees earning Rs 25,000 a month have been spared from the pay cut.

Apart from the pay cut, AI has also announced to deduct 20 per cent allowances for the check, standby, flying wide-body, domestic layover and quick return. As per details, the cash-crunched AI spends Rs 230 crore monthly to pay wages to its staff. Meanwhile, it is still unclear how much AI would save from this move.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).