Bhopal, July 23: A Cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh government tested positive for COVID-19. According to an ANI update, he took part in the state Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and also attended the last rites ceremony of Governor Lalji Tandon. He has been admitted to a hospital in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on Tuesday at the age of 85. The condition of Lalji Tandon was reported to be serious and he was in the ventilator in his last few days. As per reports, Lalji was first admitted to Medanta on June 11 following complaints of fever with difficulty in urination. After which, his condition deteriorated recently and he died this week. Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh Governor, Dies at 85, His Son Ashutosh Tandon Announces Demise.

While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke about imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, “Lockdown to be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days from 08:00 pm on July 24. It will be a complete lockdown in the city as the number of cases is rising.” The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 24,842 and 770 people have so far died in the state.

