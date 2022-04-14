New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed on Thursday that the central government was "refraining" from answering its queries regarding the proposed committee on minimum support price (MSP) of crops.

The SKM expressed "surprise" over Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks on Wednesday that the Centre was still awaiting names of members from farmers' unions for setting up the panel on MSP.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of farm unions, said it has refused to give names to the Centre for the committee until it is clear who will be part of it and what will be its purpose.

"SKM in an email (to the Centre)...on March 24 requested the following clarifications regarding the committee: What will be the terms of reference of this committee? Apart from the SKM, which other organisations, persons and functionaries will be involved in this committee? Who will be the chairman of the committee and what will be its function? How much time will the committee get to submit its report? Will the recommendation of the committee be binding on the government?" the SKM statement said.

The SKM urged Tomar to send the government's clarification on these points at the earliest so that it can decide whether to participate in this committee, it said.

The SKM had spearheaded over-a-year-long farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws which were repealed by the Centre in November last year.

The protest ended in December last year.

