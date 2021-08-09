New Delhi, August 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that small farmers are now being given utmost priority in the formulation of agricultural policies in the country. Addressing the nation after releasing an instalment of financial benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Modi said in the last few years, serious efforts were being made to provide convenience and security to these small farmers.

"Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs one lakh sixty crore has been given to farmers so far. Out which Rs one lakh crore were transferred to small farmers during the pandemic period. More than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards were issued during the Corona period, most of them to small farmers," said the Prime Minister. He said the small farmers will also be benefitted from the agriculture infrastructure and connectivity infrastructure that is coming up in the country.

"Initiatives like Food Parks, Kisan Rails and Infrastructure Fund will help small farmers. In the year gone by, more than 6,000 projects have been approved under the Infrastructure Fund. These steps increase the small farmer's access to the market and his bargaining power through FPOs," said the Prime Minister. Varanasi: Five Arrested for Slogans Against PM Narendra Modi And UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He called for changes in Indian agriculture according to the demands of changing times and lauded the farmers for record production during the pandemic and outlined the government's measures to reduce the hardships of farmers during the difficult period.

"The Government ensured uninterrupted supply of seeds, fertilizers and access to markets. Urea was available throughout and when prices of DAP increased manifold in the international market, the government immediately arranged 12000 crore rupees for that so that the load is not felt by the farmers," PM Modi said.

