Patna, January 10: The Bihar government has given farmers a final opportunity to complete their Farmer ID registration under the Agri Stack initiative, with the deadline extended till today, January 10, 2026. As per official sources, land-related data available on Bihar Bhumi will be linked with the new digital Farmer ID to ensure seamless delivery of benefits under various government schemes.

Agri Stack Registration Gets Final Extension

The one-day extension was announced by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who said the move aims to ensure that no eligible farmer is deprived of government benefits due to a missed deadline. The earlier cut-off date of January 9 has now been pushed to January 10, marking the final window for registration.

Farmers can register for their Farmer ID at any Common Service Centre (CSC) across the state. Authorities have said the process has been kept simple and farmer-friendly, particularly for those living in rural areas. Bihar Bhumi Registry: Massive Statewide Campaign Launched to Correct Errors in Land Records, Transfer Ancestral Properties and Provide Digitised Ownership Documents Directly to Citizens’ Homes.

Why Farmer ID Registration Matters

The Farmer ID will function as a unified digital identity for farmers, integrating land records, subsidy details, and agriculture-related schemes on a single platform. Benefits under key programmes such as PM Kisan Yojana will be directly credited to registered farmers’ bank accounts. Bihar Bhumi Survey 2024: Land Survey Underway; Know Process, List of Documents and Steps To Apply Online for Land Survey.

Officials have made it clear that only registered and eligible farmers will be able to access future benefits offered by the Agriculture Department, making registration before today’s deadline crucial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NewsX), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

