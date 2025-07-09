Bahraich (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A joint patrolling team of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recovered 100 grams of illegal smack, estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh in the market, from a youth near the Rupaideha border, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the narcotics were being smuggled from India into Nepal through the international border.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari said the operation was carried out under the anti-narcotics drive directed by Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh.

On Tuesday night, during a routine joint patrol near border pillar number 651/2, a suspicious individual heading towards Nepal via the railway track near Rupaideha town was stopped. Upon searching him, officials recovered 100 grams of illegal smack.

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Rajan alias Raja Awasthi, a resident of Barabanki district. He has been booked under sections of the NDPS Act (8/21) and sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

The officials said further interrogation is underway to trace his network, and Nepalese security agencies are also being contacted to dismantle the cross-border smuggling operation.

