New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning the country's first-ever track-and-field Olympic gold and expressed hope his victory will motivate all sportspersons to excel further.

"I join the nation in congratulating the Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra for winning the first ever Olympic Gold medal for India in track and field," she said in a statement.

Also Read | India’s Real GDP Growth of 20% On Year-On-Year Expected in First Quarter of FY22: Report.

She also extended special congratulations to his coach, family members and well wishers.

"Olympic Gold is the biggest achievement in the field of sports and Neeraj has made every Indian proud with his single minded devotion, grit and herculean efforts. I am certain that the Gold medal win will certainly motivate all our sportspersons to excel further," the Congress chief said in her statement.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Efforts On To Lift 'Economic Blockade' and Resume Movement of Vehicles Between the Two States.

Chopra Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)