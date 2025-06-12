Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): The southwest monsoon has become active again after a brief halt of nearly two weeks, with rains lashing out in several parts of Karnataka in the early hours on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for Karnataka, predicting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17.

The Hubballi area in the Dharwad district of Karnataka witnessed torrential rainfall early on Thursday, which caused massive waterlogging in several parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village.

Also Read | Maihar Road Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Ambulance Loses Control and Overturns in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the weather department, rainfall will remain widespread in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17. Meanwhile, rainfall will be "fairly widespread" in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14 before turning "widespread" for the next three days.

In coastal Karnataka districts, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says '2 New Railway Projects To Improve Connectivity, Boost Sustainability' As Cabinet Approves Multi-Tracking Projects.

In north interior Karnataka, "Heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind likely to occur at one or two places over Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts."

"Heavy rain with sustained wind at 40 to 50 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Raichur districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind at 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at most places over Bidar and Yadgir districts," IMD said in its report.

In south interior Karnataka, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50-60 kmph, which are likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind at the same speed is likely to occur at one or two places over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

"Heavy rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at one or two places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan and Vijayanagar districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at most places over Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga and Kolar districts," IMD said.

These weather predictions are likely to remain relevant till June 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)