New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands around May 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The arrival of the main rain-bearing system over the Indian mainland is officially declared when it reaches Kerala, usually around June 1.

The monsoon typically covers the entire country by July 8. It starts withdrawing from northwest India around September 17 and completes by October 15.

The weather department said last month that India will experience above-normal cumulative rainfall in the 2025 monsoon season, ruling out the possibility of El Nino conditions associated with below-normal rainfall in the Indian subcontinent.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered 'normal'.

Rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered 'deficient', between 90 per cent and 95 per cent is 'below normal', between 105 per cent and 110 per cent is 'above normal', and more than 110 per cent is considered 'excess' precipitation.

The monsoon is crucial for India's agriculture sector, which supports the livelihood of about 42.3 per cent of the population and contributes 18.2 per cent to the country's GDP. It is also crucial for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country.

