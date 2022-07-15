Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Friday announced it will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajbhar said the decision was taken after discussions with party leaders and office bearers.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Was Target of Terror Module Busted in Patna, Bihar Police Probe Indicates.

The SBSP has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)