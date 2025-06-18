Pilibhit (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) At least 35 Samajwadi Party workers were arrested Wednesday here after authorities evicted them from party's district office, which officials claimed was being run illegally.

City Magistrate Vijayvardhan Tomar said the party office, located at Nakatadana crossing, had been operating for years, while the building is designated as the residence of the executive officer of the municipal board.

Its allotment had earlier been cancelled through a notice, and the party was given time until June 16 to vacate the premises.

"Despite the expiry of the deadline, the office was not vacated. On Wednesday morning, a municipal team, accompanied by police personnel from seven stations, reached the site and launched an anti-encroachment drive," Tomar said.

Police sources said a brief scuffle broke out between SP workers and police during the action, leading to 35 of the party's workers protesting against the action being arrested.

Local sources said the officials locked the building, erased the party's name from signage, and marked it as the executive officer's residence.

SP district president Jagdev Singh 'Jagga' accused the civic body of disrespecting party symbols and manhandling leaders.

"They threw away our flag and pushed me to the ground," he alleged, as he accused the BJP leaders of constructing "lavish buildings" on encroached land.

He warned the ruling party of the same action when the SP returns to power.

