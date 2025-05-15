New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday thanked his Australian counterpart Milton Dick for his country's solidarity with India on the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also appreciated Australia's support to India in the fight against terrorism.

The world must speak in one voice to stamp out all forms of terrorism, wherever they exist, stressed Birla during his conversation with Dick.

Birla had a telephonic conversation with Dick on his re-election as the Speaker of House of Representatives of Australia.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said Birla also hoped that during the speakership of Dick, India-Australia parliamentary cooperation would reach new heights and the relationship between the two countries would be further strengthened, including in multilateral forums.

