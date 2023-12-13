Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Sports Science India (SSI), a multidisciplinary sports medicine and rehabilitation centre, will organise a day-long sports science conclave at Kalinga Stadium here on December 16.

The conclave will bring sports and medicine (science) under one roof with an aim to strengthening grassroots-level sports in the country, especially Odisha, said SSI founder Sarthak Patnaik here on Wednesday.

The conclave will feature sessions on injury prevention, sports science, rehabilitation and recovery. Sports science experts, players, coaches and doctors from Odisha and other parts of India will participate at the meet, he said.

"The agenda is to generate awareness on sports science. Our athletes must know how to reduce chances of injury, which can cut short their career. We wish to make sportspersons and other sports-related professionals aware of the advanced technologies and methodologies adapted in the West for boosting performances on field," Patnaik said.

During the event, the SSI will also host a sports awards ceremony.

