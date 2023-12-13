Hyderabad, December 13: In another incident of tiger attack, a cowherd was wounded by a tiger near the Vanjeri forest in the Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Tuesday, December 12. The man, however, attacked the tiger with an axe to save his cows. The man then ran to the village to alert the other villagers of the tiger. The villagers rushed to the spot to drive the tiger back into the woods.

As per the report published by the New Indian Express, the tiger attacked the cattle as they were crossing the road in the forest. Ghulab tried to defend his cattle with an axe and got hurt on his shoulder by the tiger’s paw. He managed to escape to his village and alerted the villagers about the tiger. Leopard Strays Into Hetero Pharma Unit in Telangana’s Sangareddy Leaving Employees Terrified; Captured (Watch Videos).

The tiger fled into the forest when the villagers came and made a lot of noise. Ghulab received first aid at a private hospital in Kagaznagar and went home. The villagers complained that the forest officials were not doing enough to prevent the increasing tiger attacks in the area. The farmers in the nearby villages were afraid to go to their cotton fields because of the tiger menace. Dog Attack in Telangana: Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Hanamkonda District.

B Venue, the forest divisional officer of Kagaznagar, verified the tiger attack on the cowherd. He said that forest staff advised villagers to be careful and walk in groups while going to their fields. He promised them that the government would compensate Ghulab if he lost any of his cattle. It is also reported that the tigers are moving from the Tadoba tiger reserve in Maharashtra to the Kagaznagar forest division in the district. In 2020, two people died in tiger attacks in the Kagaznagar forest division, but the forest department did not take any serious steps, the locals said.

