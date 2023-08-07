Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene to secure the immediate release and repatriation of 19 Tamil Nadu fishermen who are in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

Writing to the Union Minister, Stalin said that in a separate incident, 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boat was taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy (on the night of August 6), which has so far this year apprehended 93 fishermen and 14 boats.

"In fact, in the last 30 days alone, in three separate incidents, 34 fishermen have been apprehended." On July 27, as many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived here from Colombo.

Stalin requested Jaishankar's intervention to secure the immediate release and repatriation of the 19 fishermen who are still in custody in Sri Lanka.

The Chief Minister underlined the need to find a lasting solution to the serious issue that touches the lives of thousands of families.

The traditional waters have provided sustenance and livelihood opportunities to generations of fishermen and their families. The seizure of boats and frequent arrests of fishermen have resulted in immense hardship and distress to the coastal communities.

"I am confident that your intervention and support will resolve this matter swiftly, providing the much-needed relief to the affected fishermen and their families," he said.

