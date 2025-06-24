Chennai, Jun 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to redress the grievances of mango farmers due to drastic fall in prices and sought implementing the Market Intervention Scheme under the PM-AASHA.

The chief minister, writing to the prime minister, urged a cut in GST for mango pulp to 5 percent, sought ensuring compliance of FSSAI guidelines, and requested procurement by union government agencies from farmers. He has also written an identical letter, on the same issue, to Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The CM has sought the Centre's nod for implementing the intervention scheme and proposed Rs 2,766 per ton to farmers (difference between MIS price and market price); 50:50 cost sharing by the Centre and state as per PM-AASHA with Rs 62.93 crore estimated as the outlay.

Stalin said the price of mango has drastically fallen, going even below Rs 5 per kilo in view of an increase in mango yield and due to a cut in procurement by mango pulp manufacturers. Farmers, due to such a situation, have allowed mangoes to ripen or sell them at very low prices.

Farmers are unable to get a fair price and traders from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, who usually buy from Tamil Nadu, have avoided procurement, he said and cited factors like a majority of pulp manufacturing units being privately run and abundant availability of pulp in southern states.

In Tamil Nadu, 9.49 lakh tons is the yield following mango cultivation in 1.46 lakh hectares and the state is a frontrunner in fruit production. Underscoring fair compensation to mango farmers under the current circumstances, the CM urged the union government's intervention by way of Market Intervention Scheme under PM-AASHA.

The CM requested compensation for farmers directly under the intervention scheme. Also, he urged that the central procurement agencies be directed to commence purchase from farmers at a fair price; to ensure that ryots recovered at least their minimum cultivation expenditure.

Stalin sought appropriate guidelines to make sure that FSSAI's standards are followed by mango juice manufacturing companies vis-a-vis mango pulp content. Also, the GST on mango pulp should be reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

An official release here said Tamil Nadu Food Minister R Sakkarapani would call on Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Delhi on Wednesday in this regard and MPs Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi and legislators from mango growing areas shall accompany him.

According to the Centre, the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan is aimed at ensuring remunerative prices to farmers and all the agricultural/horticultural commodities for which MSP is not fixed and are perishable in nature are covered under the MIS component of integrated scheme of PM-AASHA.

