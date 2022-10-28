Surajkund (Haryana), Oct 28 (PTI) The need for greater use of forensic science during investigation in a bid to improve conviction rate to up to 90 per cent was stressed at a meeting of state home ministers, officials said on Friday.

To improve conviction rate and check cyber crime, the officials said, it was suggested in the meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, that forensic science has a "big role" to play in achieving 90 per cent conviction rate.

The two-day meeting here, titled as 'Chintan Shivir', was attended by 10 chief ministers, several state ministers and top police and civil officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on Friday morning.

During the meeting, it was decided to work with the spirit of 'Team India' and it was stressed that all states should review their goals annually, the officials said.

The meeting came to the conclusion that internal security is shared responsibility of both the Centre and states and everyone must work with the spirit of Team India, the officials said.

It was agreed that all states should constantly and annually review goals and have a plan where their internal security will be in 2047.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the Modi government has achieved unprecedented success through police action as well as carrying out development activities in Northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and the areas hit by the Left Wing Extremism, the officials said.

The meeting also discussed LWE situation in Bihar and Jharkhand and said that the two states have become free from it.

During the meeting it was said 9,200 Northeast militants surrendered arms in the last eight years. Development taking place in the Northeast and areas under the stringent Armed Forces Special (Powers) Act (AFSPA) have been reduced.

The meeting decided that the states should hold regular meetings of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal. It was also stressed during the meeting to adopt thematic approach in general policing.

