Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) West Bengal Housing and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), a senior official said on Friday.

Hakim has replaced IAS officer Debashis Sen, who has so far been serving as the chairman as well as the managing director of HIDCO, the official said, citing a notification issued by the government.

Sen will, however, continue as the MD of the corporation, he added.

This is the first time a minister has been made the chairman of the HIDCO since the TMC came to power in West Bengal in 2011.

